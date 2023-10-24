Every once in awhile, I get tired of trying to teach your shitty creatives how to be less shitty, get tired of lazily reviewing shitty ads, get tired of excavating the best ads from the shitpiles of the past.

This is one of those whiles.

“Venus” was probably not her real name. BIG clue.

Nice rhyming! L—R: Mussolini, Tojo (I think), Hitler. Prophylaxis means “action taken to prevent disease”, as in prophylactics, as in, rubbers.

ALL of them? That was rather presumptuous.

All Blondes, LOL. They are soo “procurable”.

Blast those Fuckers right out of the sky.

I hope the poor redhead used as a model in this ad had a good life.

Jesus, this Bag is fucking round the clock, can’t even keep her eyes open.

Gun analogy FTW. VD IS NOT VICTORY. The “wink” gives blondie away.

A+ wartime headline.

A++ WARTIME HEADLINE.

