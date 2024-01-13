Testimonials From Recent Paid Subscribers.
I have 1,500+ clueless free subscribers, who are 100% wasting their fucking time and mine.
JH says:
“THANK YOU, YOU DON'T SUCK. Had to subscribe, because NOBODY THESE DAYS teaches advertising. All the CDs are woke and boring. I LOVE YOU COPYRANTERRRRR”.
CK says:
I like the insight. Mostly though you humiliated me into finally paying up with your constant mocking”.
HP says:
“ I am a copywriters and value your effort”.
BUY YOUR SUBSCRIPTION HERE YOU STUPID ASSHOLE FUCKING LOSERS.