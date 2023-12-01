It’s December 1st, official beginning of Cute Season. Cute X-Mas ads (none of which I will be covering, other than this one). Cute tree-killing letters to an imaginary fat fuckface. Cute cunty kids dressed as cunty elfs.

Yearly subscription $40 til X-Mas.

Free cute ad I like. LIFT THE TAIL. Ad agency: Eigen Fabrikaat, The Netherlands.

Not all of these are, objectively, bad ads. But they are all CUTE, achingly CUTE. Most of you will like some of them. I hate yous.

To see these ten CUTE FUCKING ads (eight print, two spots) and, possibly, have your spirits lifted, please buy a subscription here.