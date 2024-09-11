ALL SUBSCRIBERS: Free article below, posted last year.

Street poles. Just another outdoor medium. If an ad can be placed somewhere, it will be placed there. Because advertising, at its roots, is pure evil. You will look at ads, no matter how hard you try to avoid them.

In the Dystopian future, as masses of folks go off the grid and move to the mountains/forest/desert, brands will project ads in the sky above your location, and they will send armadas of drones to project ads onto your dwelling’s walls.

Anyway: below are nine ambient “pole” ads, some better than others. Buy a sub here to see them. Or don’t, and don’t.