You won’t see these on Adweek or AdAge or Campaign. I dig deeper than them, which isn’t hard since all they do is check there fucking inboxes every day.

There are three categories of ads here: Actually Good; Not Bad; and Not Terrible. “Not Terrible” may not sound like much of an endorsement but, believe me, it is. Because everything has been terrible this year. And it’s getting more terrible-er every year. Big agency ads. Small agency ads. Independent agency ads. “Cagency” ads. “Creative” agency ads. In-house agency ads. Everything.

I am not fucking exaggerating.

Wanna see the ads? Buy a subscription here.