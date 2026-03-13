Copyranter Two Point Zero

Copyranter Two Point Zero

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Joe la Pompe's avatar
Joe la Pompe
4h

The Facebook hand was also tried with both hands, which doesn't make it any better anyway : https://www.joelapompe.net/2011/12/26/like-facebook-hand-horror-festival/

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