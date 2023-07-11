About seven years ago The “London” ad agency—an agency that called itself “a 21st century alternative to the traditional agency”—hired an ad guy to be their new Head Of Making It Happen. That was his official title.

Can you pick out the Thought Leader in the above stock photo of boxed-headed men with clenched fists?

“IT” is the key word in that title. What is IT? Faith No More asked this unanswerable question back in the 90s. They concluded that “IT’S IT”.

I wonder if his contract stipulated what IT was. If not, sacking him would have been complicated/litigious.

But: that was a Thought Leader title, right? Remember “Shingy”? He was “IT” several years ago. He was called a “Digital Prophet” while at AOL. Haven’t heard anything from him lately, though.

Brand Evangelist. Change Agent. These used to be hot Thought Leader (“TL”, going forward) titles, not so much anymore. If you want to a TL in 2023, you need a uber-forward-leaning title, something like:

• Head Of Thought. You can’t just call yourself a TL anymore. Transform it, make it sound more official, “pro-active”. Also, as creativity continues to die, Creative Directors (such a tired moniker) need to become Chief Thinking Officers.

• CopyBot Custodian. Or AI Custodian. Copywriters are also headed to the scrap heap (robot humor). But until AI becomes fully aware and functional (about five years from now), They will need human janitors to pick out the diamonds among the terabytes of utter crap.

• Disruption Transformer, or Transforming Disruptor. Just, pick one and stick to it.

• Head Of Making It Happen. If the above guy is no longer there/using it.

But a TL title is only a start. You have to act like a TL. Such as:

1. Have interesting hair.

This is critical. It advertises you’re different. Shaved bald is no longer “it”. As Apple said: “Think Different”.

2. Speak at a lot of conferences.

Really, any and all will do. Tweet about them a lot. Make sure people know when you’re “wheels up.”

3. Coin a corny catchphrase, or just steal someone else’s and repeat it ad nauseam.

Nothing goes over better than some made-up word(s) that make(s) you seem prescient. It can be something obvious, don’t worry. You’re a fucking thought leader (sorry, TL).

4. Tweet nonstop, ideally RTs of other “thought leaders” who mention you (If you have to, do a quid pro quo with them.)

Is it unseemly? If you have to ask yourself, chances are you may not be cut out for thought leadership.

5. Have a cause.

Sexism. Racism. Sharing Economy. It doesn’t matter. Just believe in it, or pretend to.

6. Have a fashion calling card.

Wear a red blazer. Squeeze into leather pants. Don a beret. Carry a cane. Rock an ascot.

7. Charge at least $2,000 a day consulting fees for unclear services.

Go big or go home.

8. Maintain a prodigious LinkedIn network.

Connectors shall inherit the earth.

9. Become a “power user” of Google Slides (or whatever).

A great deck is a terrible thing to waste. Do NOT get too specific.

10. Blog nonstop.

OK, this one is work. But you’ll find publications/sites are so desperate for content, they will publish your quarter-baked social media how-tos.

11. Declare the “death” of things — email, TV, social media, Metaverse, Twitter, capitalism, etc.

Do NOT give a time frame.

12. Jump on the latest tech trend.

Threads? You’re all over it like white on rice. AI? You have a robot gardener.

13. Write a book.

A short one. Better yet, an audio one. But will people read it? It. Doesn’t. Matter.

14. Flatter reporters’ egos by constantly responding to them positively on Twitter.

Engage or die.

15. Rarely do any actual client work.

You’re a Thought Leader. People aren’t paying you to work. Plus it keeps your “track record” pristine.

NOTE: Free subscribers, please buy a subscription here. It’s about 75 cents a week.

Share