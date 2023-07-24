Fan of Mad Magazine? As a kid, my favorite Mad book series was “Snappy Answers To Stupid Questions”. Anyway, you can’t find a good tagline today. It’s pretty much a dead thing. Why? Because good ones are hard to write. And people are now just lazier, weaker.

My answers to today’s dumb taglines will be heavy on the Stupid, light on the Snappy.

It’s date night, and your lover asks you: “Where’re we goin?” And you answer: LET’S GO…PLACES. Your lover (woman) then punches you in the face and hails a cab.

Counteroffer, Toyota: You GO places. Suggestions: TO HELL. FUCK YOURSELF. TAKE A LONG WALK OFF A SHORT PIER. PLAY IN TRAFFIC. etc.

Six more stupid as Fuck taglines below. Buy a subscription here to view them.