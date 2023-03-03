Vintage Ad Week concludes on copyranter.

1. Peacock Cigarettes (1902)

The Murai Bros. already had a cool peacock on their packaging, but did they stop there? No! They “pushed the envelope”. Look at the flying, smiling, smoking Pegasus (with dragon wings!). Why they were not called Pegasus cigarettes, I haven't a clue.

2. Jubol Laxative (1919)

Look at those Jubol shit scrubbers cleaning your colon—barefooted! With hair nets! How courteous of them! I hope they finish before the next fecal bomb comes down the poop chute.

3. Champion’s Mustard (1895)

Why write copy when you can just copy a great passage from Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”. Perfect. I want a hot dog now.

4. Sakura Beer (1924)

THIS is how you do a Product Hero ad, America. Sakura means “cherry blossom”.

5. Universal Food Chopper (1897)

Before BlendTec, there was this powerful fucker. Yep, just crank the handle and start grinding up the pigs and cows and turkeys and chickens and lambs and lobsters and running carrots and apples and coconuts and onions, all with little legs.

6. Wolcott’s (1863)

No copy ad! From 1863! Well, except for the Pain Demon identifiers under the top image. #1: Demon of Catarrh (build-up of mucus in an airway); #2: Demon of Neuralgia (stabbing or electric-shock-like pain in parts of the face); #3: Demon of Headache; #4: Demon of Weak Nerves; and #5: Demons of Toothache. ALL ANNIHILATED. Also note the Grim Reaper waiting patiently.

