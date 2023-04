Inflatable Poop Installation by Paul McCarthy [not that one], circa 2008.

Caveat: these will be ads created by supposedly “creative” ad agencies, not horrible local ads created by God knows who.

Let’s travel back to July, 2011. Then and there, a large brand attempted to pitch their product as an elixir for premenstrual syndrome. It’s hard to imagine a campaign being worse and going worse than this one was/did.

Four ads below.