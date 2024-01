TO MAKE THIS POST EXTRA SHITTY, I’M TYPING IN ALL FUCKING CAPS AND WRITING LIKE I’VE HAD FIVE LOBOTOMIES.

1st Google Image result for “lobotomy”, four more times.

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ALSO, I’M GONNA INSERT THE ABOVE UGLY-ASS BUTTON ≈1,000 TIMES.

OK, DUH…

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

1. REUTERS

DER WE REUTERS, ONE OF MOST TRUSTED NEWS SOURCES IN THE WORLD DUH LET’S MAKE A VENN THINGY WITH FOUR MEANINGLESS GENERIC

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

POSITIVE WORDS THAT BARELY INTERSECTS WITH “OUR VALUES” WHICH SHOWS HOW FUCKING STUPID WE ARE WHERE’S THE “STUPID” CIRCLE

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

2. IKEA

I-CON-ICK! ANOTHER MEANINGLESS WORD WHAT’S “ICONIC” FOOD DER

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

MY PIERCED BRAIN DOESN’T UN-DER-STAND WHAT DA FUK A BLUE WHALE BALANCING A BOWL OF MEAT BALLZ A HOTDOG SURFBOARD

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ANOTHER LO-BOT-TOE-ME PLEAZ DUH

3. PUCCINO’S

CUPS ON HER HED TRY RAMMING A KNITTING NEEDLE THROUGH YOUR

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

FRONTAL LOBE SWEETIEEEEEE THAT’S BONKERS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

4. LIFT CHAIRS

WHERE HE LEGZ DER…

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

BUY A SUBCRIPTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Share