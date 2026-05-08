SALE ENDS TODAY.11.59 am.CopyranterMay 08, 20261ShareIt’s $30 a year, down from $40. Buy your cheap as cheap dirt sub HERE.Get to know copyranter with this photo essay:High School senior pics. Day before, my hair was down to my shoulders.Dad’s TR-4. Used to drive me around 100mph, strapped in.Zorro, my German Shepherd,5th grade. Yes, I’m a Irish Ginger.Drummer since I was six. L—HS dance. R, middle—#1 snare drum in marching and concert band.Mariners fan since Day One.10K race in Wilmington, DE. Finished under 40 minutes.Proving to my wife hockey nets are 6’ wide. (I’m 6-1).Me and GG in Paris.Felling less Grand.A “Dexter” phase.Mad, Mad Man.Cat ‘Stacking.1SharePrevious