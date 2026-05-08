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Get to know copyranter with this photo essay:

High School senior pics. Day before, my hair was down to my shoulders.

Dad’s TR-4. Used to drive me around 100mph, strapped in.

Zorro, my German Shepherd,

5th grade. Yes, I’m a Irish Ginger.

Drummer since I was six. L—HS dance. R, middle—#1 snare drum in marching and concert band.

Mariners fan since Day One.

10K race in Wilmington, DE. Finished under 40 minutes.

Proving to my wife hockey nets are 6’ wide. (I’m 6-1).

Me and GG in Paris.

Felling less Grand.

A “Dexter” phase.

Mad, Mad Man.