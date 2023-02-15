1. SNICKERS

Ad from about three years ago, part of the brand’s worldwide “You're Not You When You're Hungry” campaign. These are actually Chechen actors, but Chechens are of course fighting for both sides in the War With Ukraine.

Maybe this is why, a year later, The war is a stalemate and over 200,000 Russian fighters have been killed or wounded: The troops are just fucking hungry.

NOTE: Also quite sexist, which is par for Putin’s Russia. Ad agency: BBDO, Moscow.

poor Aslanbek can’t operate his rifle cause he’s hungry, and a weak little girlie.

2. Obama Anti-Smoking Poster

looks like a blunt.

Anti-Smoking poster in Moscow, from about seven years ago. Translation:

“Smoking kills more people than Obama, even though he kills too many. Do not smoke, do not be like Obama”.

Smoking kills about 300,000 Russians per year—in the same ballpark as Putin’s total from the last year. Meanwhile, back when this poster was erected, The Russian propaganda machine claimed that Obama “killed 875 people (not Russians) a week”. Or, about 45,500 a year.

Seems they need to update the poster replacing “Obama” with “Putin”, and a photo of their current leader, even though he is very anti-tobacco. Just switch it to an anti-vodka message.

ADDENDUM (below): Putin and the Russians apparently were not fond of Obama (at least compared to Trump). Here, his multi-raciality is abusively used to sell a “Chocolate In Vanilla” Duet brand ice cream bar. Ad agency: Voskhod, Yekaterinburg.

3. State-Sponsored Anti-Abortion Campaign

Decade-old anti-abortion posters via United Russia, the national conservative party of Putin and Dmitry Medvedev. Strangely, at the time, every ad in the campaign featured girls. Right now, they’re desperate for males of fighting age. Translations, L—"I will help you. If I'm born”. R—"I will amaze you. If I'm born”. Note the abortion-busters logo.

4. United Russia VOTE Commercial

What can’t sex sell? Ad from November, 2011, ahead of Parliamentary elections that December 4th. Putin’s popularity at the time had fallen from 60% to 51%. How to get youngsters to the polls? Encourage them to fuck in voting booths. End line: “Let’s Do IT Together”. Pootie Poot (thanks, Bush) of course retained power easily in a clean-as-a-newborn’s-ass election. In Virile Vlad’s Russia, EVERYTHING IS SEX (NSFW).

Now Pull MY Lever.

5. Media Markt

Media Marky is (or was) Europe's largest electronics retailer. This is how they advertised in Moscow—a tri-boobed woman, a la “Total Recall”. Translation: “You will find more than you expect”.

6. TCS Bank

How many times have you’ve seen sex dolls in a bank ad? Also, at about the 1:20 mark, they blowup Lenin’s tomb. Capitalism over Communism, I guess. This would NOT fly in today’s international political climate. Translation of woman’s V/O:

“Do you know the difference between them and us? They live in a spider web, and we live in the internet. So from now we will act”.

7. Russian Health Ministry (anti-alcohol ad)

Lastly, this is “Hell Squirrel”. He is suffering from acute alcoholic psychosis. Make sure you turn on captions for this ad. Why a squirrel? Well, the Russian phrase “to catch a squirrel" means to become crazy and delirious after long alcohol abuse. This fella fascinates me. He even sings “The Song Of The Volga Boatmen” at the end, then does a spinning Curly (from the Three Stooges) move. Unlike the the above ads, this one has aged very well. This is State-sponsored PSA. Imagine this running in America.