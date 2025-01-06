…but, looking back at them now, now that they’ve announced that they’re going full-bore AI, they look even worse.

Back 15 years or so, this was Facebook’s mission statement and also their de facto tagline (Insert “Bringing” for “Bring”.) However last week, as they announced their plan to start including fake members that “have bios and profile pictures and (will) be able to generate and share content powered by AI on the platform”, sleuths began digging up already-existing fake members and exposing them. Meta has responded by mass-deleting the accounts.

Said Meta spokesperson Liz Sweeney:

“(The accounts) were part of an early experiment we did with AI characters. We identified the bug that was impacting the ability for people to block those AIs and are removing those accounts to fix the issue”.

“Bug”. Sure sure. Hey, but at least the Meta smart glasses are being used “proactively”; Shamsud-Din Jabbar employed them to surveil New Orleans’ French Quarter before his attack.

I SEE DEAD PEOPLE.

