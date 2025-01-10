Did ya join a gym to “get motivated?” Bwa. Ha. Ha.

Only you can motivate you to work on your Abba-Dabbas and Buttisimo.

I belonged to gyms from my early 20s—late 40s. For about a ten-year stretch in there I went six times a week; three days on, one off, etc. All strength training. I was a road runner, three times a week. Now, I just play b-ball and do knuckle push-ups and wide- and close-grip pull-ups at home. What motivates me is Death.

If you’ve already said “Fuck this” or are already thinking it, I present these nine ads for you to mock. Two of them are NSFW.

(Here’s a laughably stupid campaign for Gym Box from 2023—free article).