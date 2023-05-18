More brands should start considering no-copy, product shot, logo ads online. Or, you know, maybe write some other different words.

CANN

CANN is a THC and CBD infused “social tonic”. And it’s here to change the “DRINKING NARRATIVE” or more accurately, wants you to change the drinking narrative. Why not ”FLIP THE DRINKING SCRIPT” or “DISRUPT THE DRINKING CONVERSATION”. Sorry, you guys probably already have those layouts in the can (heh) for a campaign rollout. If a marketing wannabe CW didn’t write this line, I’d be shocked.

EQUINOX

That inane line has been gym chain Equinox’s tagline for 15+ years. Right: 2007 ad, a tad aggressive. 2nd ad in campaign: DEATH=YOUR ENEMIES KILLING YOU. Left: new Twitter ad. WHAT THE FUCK is she doing?

YONDER (on the Tube)

No no, I know. “Banging” is Brit slang. But I still don’t want to be reminded of that American Pie scene via a stupid credit card ad.

LAND ROVER

My “statement” is: NO COMMENT.

MAD//FEST LONDON

The above sentence was not written in jest. It is 100% serious. This “MAD” (Marketing//Advertising//Disruption) Fest will take place in July in said car park “transformed” into a “summer playground” … of 10,000+ marketers. What will the attractions be? A Buzzword Booth? A Disruption Ferris Wheel that stops spinning every five seconds? Are you going, Marketer?

