OK, Let’s just jump into these recent maven proclamations.

For my non-ad-people readers, Sadoun is the chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe, world’s third largest advertising group (about to become #2 when IPG and Omnicom merger—new name to be: OmniPIGcom—is fully approved). He comes from a strategist background, meaning he ain’t created many if any ads in his life. He’s gotta be an expert bullshitter, though. He has nice hair.

The above pearl of wisdom is the equivalent of saying: “Butter is the result of churning milk”. As in, it’s inevitable. As in, NO SHIT SHERLOCK.

Once again, Adweek had their own “house” at the Cannes Ad Festival last week. Industry bigwigs jammed the place to drink Rosé and share new powerful buzzwords. So: Brand & Performance have finally joined forces, saving humanity three letters, while giving brands the permission, maybe even the impetus, to perform.

It’s a new fucking dawn in our industry.

Bolloré is chairman and CEO of multinational ad agency Havas, HQ’ed in France. Like many ad honchos, he has recently weighed in on “AI”. And wow: what a controversial, bold statement. It’s like he’s aching for somebody to argue with him.

Campaign also had a “house” at Cannes. Above are said “chiefs” (WTF, left dude). I don’t have a sub to Campaign, (they charge £617.00 [$839.40] a year, 21x more than me) so I couldn’t read the article which probably identified them.

I was a creative chief (OK, Associate Creative Director) for many years. I believe great work should also: “Push The Envelope”; "Raise The Bar"; “Blaze Trails”; “Move The Needle”; “Think Outside The Box”; and “Up The Ante”.

