Publicis's New Meta Mascot Is A French Furry
Ad agencies: Forever terrible at promoting themselves.
His name is Leon. Leon is more lame than he is creepy, though he is plenty creepy.
First, Publicis mocks Boomers (I’m a Boom-Xer, to answer your question, on the cusp.). Then we’re introduced to Leon. He wears a pullover, denim jacket, khakis (I think), and sneaks. He doesn’t say anything revealing or even slightly interesting about the metaverse. Not one thing. He acts like he’s cool and funny. He is neither. His script is terrible. He does share this wisdom pearl:
“One night I woke up and told myself ‘the best way to learn is to do stuff’”.
He talks for about 2:45. I want that time back. You, save yourself, don’t bother watching the video. Unless you’re rubbing one out.
Gerez, that was annoying even on scroll. I see why they are closing the downvote numbers and comments.
Listen, I love the newsletter, but there's a nig delta between free and annual. There are options of in between . I would like to support, but annual USD pricing is too big if we follow 5-6 newsletter. I am sure you'll get more paying customers from outside US that are appreciative but don't have the purchase power.
Just a marketing to sales thought.
;-)
O
Montréal