His name is Leon. Leon is more lame than he is creepy, though he is plenty creepy.

First, Publicis mocks Boomers (I’m a Boom-Xer, to answer your question, on the cusp.). Then we’re introduced to Leon. He wears a pullover, denim jacket, khakis (I think), and sneaks. He doesn’t say anything revealing or even slightly interesting about the metaverse. Not one thing. He acts like he’s cool and funny. He is neither. His script is terrible. He does share this wisdom pearl:

“One night I woke up and told myself ‘the best way to learn is to do stuff’”.

He talks for about 2:45. I want that time back. You, save yourself, don’t bother watching the video. Unless you’re rubbing one out.

