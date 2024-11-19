Second straight free article, since exactly none of you have bought a subscription in November. I’m ready to give up any paywalling. Maybe, consider paying me? Because as I keep saying: This is my job, my only source of income, not a hobby. Click the ugly green button:

I have loads of these ads, so I will present them with little commentary, to save space. Also: they kind of speak for themselves.

1. THORAZINE

Thorazine® (Chlorpromazine) was a wonder drug invented in 1950. It greatly reduced electroshock therapy and institutionalization. Unfortunately, it was mis- and overused. It is still being prescribed today.

Aye Aye Eyes! L—”Thorazine is especially effective when the psychotic episode is triggered by delusions or hallucinations—”Them”. But what if our patient is actually being attacked by giant ants? R—The patient? What about me?

L— Get back here and get your caning, Missy! “The hostile agitated senile”. R— Tyrant in the house? “The agitated belligerent senile”. These two needed to start a angry senile coffee + Thorazine klatch.

L—”"I used to beat my wife every day. But with Thorazine, I now only beat her when she really needs it”. R—Yes, 200 years ago “doctors” bled, purged, beat, and nearly drowned (“Surprise Baths”—dunking) the mentally ill in efforts to restore them to their senses”.

2. POLIO

True Story! James, in an iron lung, surround by his wife and SEVEN FUCKING KIDS. At least his legacy lived on. 1958 ad.

3. BUTISOL SODIUM

Brand name for a Barbiturate (Downer). Bridget the Fidget “never takes anything calmly. She’s tense, excitable, can’t seem to relax”. Mabel is Unstable. “She just can’t help being impatient and exasperated—it’s just “that time” in here life”. Ace copywriting there. Continue the campaign with: “Lorraine is Insane”. “Coco is Cuckoo”. Poor ad models, with distorted faces.

4. NEMBUTAL (Pentobarbital)

Another Downer for Billy Bug Eyes.

5. SERAX

Ladies! Time to cure y’all. We’re talking Bennies here, similar to Meth, if you’re looking to score some “on the streets”. Well you could set her free, dude, if you’d maybe left a fucking finger or two come chores time.

6. METHEDRINE & MORNIDINE

L—Yes, Methedrine was just Meth, back when it was legal. Jesse Pinkman always seemed “brighter”. R—Mornidine (like Thorazine, it was chemically related to chlorpromazine) was given to women to combat morning sickness. Later, it was found to cause birth defects. But at least hubby got his pancakes.

