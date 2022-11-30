Please buy a Subscription. Thank you.

Blackwater Tree Ornament

Not blessed by Jesus.

Remember private military firm Blackwater? They’ve since changed their name to Xe Services then Academi then Constellis and now they’re officially known as Puppy Dogs & Kitty Kats.

In March 2007, their “contractors” murdered 17 Iraqi civilians. Later that same wonderful year, they offered the above X-Mas ornament with their joyful bear print logo for a mere $11.50 (plus shipping). I put it on my tree right next to Rudolph!

Argos 2010 Christmas Ad

Joining reincarnated Audrey Hepburn, very dead Bing Crosby is reanimated to fucking beat box to “White Christmas” for the UK’s Argos. Make that Bling Crosby, YO. Ad agency: CHI & Partners, London.

Black Christmas.

Warehouse One

In 2007, the Canadian jeans store chain ran a very tired dick-in-a-box promo ad. Merry XXX-Mas, sweetheart.

Reindeer Ale

It’s the most shitfaced time of the year. 2011 campaign for Reindeer Ale featuring drunken Brits Dick (L) and Sid (R), named by ad agency Rees Bradley Hepburn, Birmingham.

Pope Ratzinger + Grinch

The ‘zinger (still alive!), Pope from 2005-2013, gets in the Evil secular spirit.

