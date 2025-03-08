Many of you free subs have come here via recommendations from popular political Substacks. Which, OK. But I write about ads.

I’m pretty apolitical. All politicians lie. They didn’t go into it to “help people”. They went into to “help themselves”. Our government, mostly, doesn’t have a clue what it’s doing. Etc.

I’m also an empathetic “tough guy”, played hockey most of my life, including college, so if I kicked your ass, I would then probably carry you to the hospital, stroking your forehead.

Anyway: I’ve got some opinions on this administration.

If you’d like to read to them—yes—you have a to buy a subscription.

I'm a Fucking Patriot. Are you?