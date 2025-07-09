Once you get out there, don’t do billboards like above. I am continuously stupefied by how many OOH ads suck roach dick (Their phalluses are called phallomeres.) these days.

A billboard is a big beautiful blank canvas. An unrivaled chance to do great work. Much of the best Creative I’ve done has been BBs, subway posters, phone kiosks (remember them, yes I’m old).

Below you will see seven unique OOH ads. Some are great, some are just OK. But ALL of them made lasting impressions. Buy a sub to again learn how to be better at being creative.

best cheapest ad school: just $40.