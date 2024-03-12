Here’s one “take”:

“Disruption is all about risk-taking, trusting your intuition, and rejecting the way things are supposed to be. Disruption goes way beyond advertising, it forces you to think about where you want your brand to go and how to get there”.—Richard Branson

41 words that mean absolutely nothing. From a billionaire.

An MBA probably wrote this. How insightful.

Marketers know how to tell you what stuff is, using their mouths and markers and decks to blahblahblah. Ad creatives will fucking create it and fucking show you.

