This will be the best collection of good Gay ads you'll see this month.

Queer Travel (Germany)

COPY: THE OTHER SIDE OF AMERICA. Mount More-Ass? Which Dead Prez has the best butt? R—L: Washington’s is tight; TJ’s, nice shape; Teddy’s is ample; Why no ass crack for Abe? WTF? Ad won a silver Epica Award in 2009. Ad agency: Scholz & Friends, Berlin.

ABSOLUT

Ad placed in Instinct Magazine. 2008. Ad agency: TBWA/Chiat/Day, NYC. Most SFW dick ad ever.

Muddy York Gay Rugby (Canada)

From 2008. Ad agency: GJP Advertising & Design, Toronto.

BED (Philippines)

BED was a bar in Manila, now closed. Ad agency: PC&V Communications.

Club Termix (Czech Republic)

Club Termix is (was?) a gay sports bar in Prague. From 2007. Ad agency: EuroRSCG, Prague.

Helltek Homes (USA)

I scanned this from a Gay magazine, I don’t remember which one. I laughed.

JONTEX Condoms (Brazil)

It’s Raining (Se)Men. Back in 2007, On rainy days, Couples (gay and straight) walked the streets of Brazil’s cities inside these cozy, extra-protecty umbrellas handing out Jontex condoms. Simple, cheap, memorable, and effective. Ad agency: McCann Erickson Brazil.

St. Matthew (New Zealand)

To promote its GLBT services, Aukland's St. Matthew in the City Anglican church, through their agency M&C Saatchi, got British illustrator Clifford Richards to edit/update his 1970 work "Noah's Ark." Note the two cocks, and the two snails (hermaphrodites) in the foreground.

