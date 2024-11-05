WHO HAD IT FIRST?

HE DOES THINGS. Stephens was a state senator from 1903-1910 (link). Norvell, a Democrat, used the slogan when running for city council in St. Louis around 1913. So, checkmate for Stephens. Plus the unnecessary quotation marks on Norvell’s button are embarrassing.



HONESTY IS THE BEST POLICY

Proud lantern-jawed Democrat, Frank Streat. Man of the Street. He'll shoot himself in the leg or arm to show you his red blood. Ad from 1916. Honest Frank served as police commissioner in Genesee County, Michigan.

ALWAYS USE BLACK TYPE, HON!

Spotted during the Republican National Convention here in NYC in 2004.

LOOK TITS. BUY A SUBSCRIPTION.

“TWO BIG ARGUMENTS” (Spain)

SEX SELLS. Those are the ample breasts of Sole Sánchez Mohamed, Partit Democrátic de Ciutadella (PDC) candidate who ran for municipal office in Menorca, Spain in 2011. She subsequently pulled the posters due to a complaint by an opposition left-wing party. The protruding nipples make it extra hard (heh) to attempt serious political discourse here.

INSERT HERE.

Back in 2010, in the week before the Catalonian parliamentary election, the youth arm of the Catalonia Socialist Party produced this video of a woman orgasming while inserting her ballot in and out and in the box slot. Tight ad.

At the time, Green Party candidate Joan Herrera, said it would be "very difficult to reach orgasm voting for any of the candidates, myself included”.

THE WHEELS ON THE BUS ARE ROUND AND ROUND…

Wildrose is a conservative provincial political party in Alberta, Canada. Danielle Smith was their leader. This was her tour bus in 2012. At the time, an official for the party says the questionable placement of Smith's photo was “an oversight, and will be adjusted”.

Alberta is also the province where Hayley Wade won her race at the University of Calgary with the below poster.

Promises are like pie crust, made to be broken.

2011, The Philippines. I trust everything about this man. His message. His hideous typeface. His face. His shirt. Unknown if he was part of the influential Sotto political family.

A Rebellious Slogan

This was rebel leader Charles Taylor’s slogan for the 1997 Liberian Presidential general election. He won 75% of the popular vote. He is currently in HM Prison Frankland in County Durham, England, convicted of 11 counts of "aiding and abetting" war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Share