Non-Bad Ad Friday #4
New Commercial Perfectly Owns The Libs.
|1
|2
By “Libs”, I of course mean Neo-Cons masquerading as Libertarians. Do you love America? Freedom? Free Americans? Then have hot gay sex while watching this ad.
Mixwell: Freedom :60
Mixwell is a “SoCal-based, organically-made super-delicious drink mixer…for those who mix well and not for those who don’t,” according to their low-budget website. Cheap stunt? Yes. Cheap effective stunt? Yes. A New product with a limited ad budget should go “risky”. No, not a great commercial, but non-bad (as it reads in the headline).
I like the extended sloppy kiss. Ad agency: The Many, Pacific Palisades.
NOTE: Meet the actors in this follow-up video.
