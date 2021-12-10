Non-Bad Ad Friday #4

By “Libs”, I of course mean Neo-Cons masquerading as Libertarians. Do you love America? Freedom? Free Americans? Then have hot gay sex while watching this ad.

Mixwell: Freedom :60

“…MEN WHO LIKE IT WHEN THINGS GET HARD” (LOL)

Mixwell is a “SoCal-based, organically-made super-delicious drink mixer…for those who mix well and not for those who don’t,” according to their low-budget website. Cheap stunt? Yes. Cheap effective stunt? Yes. A New product with a limited ad budget should go “risky”. No, not a great commercial, but non-bad (as it reads in the headline).

I like the extended sloppy kiss. Ad agency: The Many, Pacific Palisades.

NOTE: Meet the actors in this follow-up video.