OK: Fast Food ads. Jesus, they suck balls, especially in America. Shots of ridiculously stylized (shitty) food and wall-to-wall inane voiceover. A creepy Burger “King”. Stupid young people craving diarrhea-inducing awful “tacos”. Dead Colonel Sanders.

This new KFC ad is not a great ad, far from it. But! it has a concept! It’s silent! (except for three crunch sounds at the end) Watch:

Who likes chickens more than foxes? Nobody, that’s who. Is this real footage of a fox trying to get into a KFC? No. Who cares. It’s a concept, how novel!—our chicken is so much better (it isn’t) than the competition, that foxes crave it.

The ending copy translates roughly to: “The real chicken lovers are not fooling themselves”. The English version of the spot ends with “For Real Chicken Lovers”, which works much better. Agency: Havas, Paris.

Shit, it’s tiring not being angry, even briefly. Still don’t like foxes? See below.

Enough chin rubs, where’s the fucking chicken?

