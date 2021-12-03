Non-Bad Ad Friday #3
Do you like foxes? I like foxes. Here's a French KFC ad with a Fox.
As a stereotypical WASA (White Anglo-Saxon Agnostic) I love all animals and hate all people. Seriously. Take a few steps back from your stupid screen, go floating way out in the Universe somewhere (Alpha Centauri’s fairly close) and take a look at humans: We are fucking useless, pathetic, selfish, blobs of flesh, blood, and water, nothing more.
OK: Fast Food ads. Jesus, they suck balls, especially in America. Shots of ridiculously stylized (shitty) food and wall-to-wall inane voiceover. A creepy Burger “King”. Stupid young people craving diarrhea-inducing awful “tacos”. Dead Colonel Sanders.
This new KFC ad is not a great ad, far from it. But! it has a concept! It’s silent! (except for three crunch sounds at the end) Watch:
Who likes chickens more than foxes? Nobody, that’s who. Is this real footage of a fox trying to get into a KFC? No. Who cares. It’s a concept, how novel!—our chicken is so much better (it isn’t) than the competition, that foxes crave it.
The ending copy translates roughly to: “The real chicken lovers are not fooling themselves”. The English version of the spot ends with “For Real Chicken Lovers”, which works much better. Agency: Havas, Paris.
Shit, it’s tiring not being angry, even briefly. Still don’t like foxes? See below.