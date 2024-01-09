Before RJ Reynolds launched their heinously successful teen-targeted Joe Camel campaign (above) in the late-80s, they went straight for a man’s ego (aka: balls) with the studliest cigarette ads the world had ever seen.

After much curating, I’ve collected 12 of these ads featuring two Real Men that’ll make today’s insecure men immediately drop and (strain to) do (a) pushup(s), pull off their shirt, and run to the bathroom mirror and flex their (nonexistent) pecs (moobs).

