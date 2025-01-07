”Charming”. “Heartwarming”. The trade sites attached these horrible words to many Christmas ads last month that were neither. They were “cloying” and “disingenuous”.

They agencies/brands should have had their eyes pried open with toothpicks and forced to watch this campaign via England, from late last century, before they started their shitty “ideation” process.

Because there is an art to making ads that “tug the heartstrings” (blech).

