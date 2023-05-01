NOTE: Starting next Monday, May 8th, I’m raising my yearly subscription rate back up to $50. To get the current $40 yearly price. click here.

The below quotes are all via famous ad creatives. Yes, account people and strategy people and tech people and marketing people write and speak their thoughts about advertising constantly. I read and here them on twitter, constantly. When I find one worth re-sharing, I will do that.

George Lois

“…logicians and technocrats”—He’s talking about you, digital marketers and data chasers. Advertising will never be a science, scam artists. But keep making your “decks” trying to justify your existence. Better yet, quit your job and go start a tree farm in Vermont or sell life insurance or something.

RIP, you brilliant mad fuck.

Wanna actually learn something about ad creativity today? Eight more inarguable ad quotes below the paywall.