McDonald’s (UK)

If I was Micky D’s I’d fight like Hell to keep this perfect “interactive” poster up. What law is being broken? Prissy-ass Brits. Via @NoContextBrits.

Quintana Roo, Mexico

The food must be “excellent”. Challenge…not accepted.

Ontario

A friendly PSA poster via the South Simcoe, Ontario Police Department.

North Carolina

“Well turn you loose, before your cell mate does!” Good ads give you a great reason to buy. Good ads also create a memorable visual in your head. This is a good Bail Bonds ad, for sure.

Sky Plumbing (Florida)

This is a Photoshopped fake. (Here’s the original shot.) But If I was starting a plumbing business, I’d steal name and tagline.

NYC

That’s an ace tagline.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Well, it is an arresting visual.

Unknown Location

It should read “GENTLEMEN’S”, but OK. If your copypointed benefit is a double benefit, even better.

Friars Pub, Bridgnorth, England

Lastly, there is this brilliant bit of creative writing by copywriter Dave Blackhurst. Here’s the full story, via The Irish News:

“It was all a ruse – it isn’t a screenshot of a conversation”, Blackhurst said: “It’s obviously not a real thing… I haven’t got a smartphone.” He told us he was inspired by other text message memes on the internet which made him laugh. The best thing about it is he isn’t even a graphic designer – he made the poster on a text message generator online.

The poster was posted in the pub’s loo. It went very viral on Imgur.

(all photos via Imgur unless otherwise noted)

