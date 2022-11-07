Last month, the online dating app started an extremely PASSIVE-aggressive (yes, emphasis on “passive”) outdoor campaign in NYC and LA.

The not at all underlying message is: Isn’t online dating the fucking worst? We agree. Fuck It. And Fuck Us.

The Tagline is: Adults Date Better (Than what? Babies?)

Nice pre-Halloween attempt, I guess. Says Rachelle Avila, comms strategy director of Mojo Supermarket (responsible NYC ad agency):

"2022 has officially become the year of mindful dating (Is that so. Says who?). Adults are tired of the mindless swiping, wasted time on first dates and situationships that go nowhere. We're seeing wellness transform beyond just personal well-being and into relational well-being."

Sorry, but “situationships” are not “wasted time”. They are learning experiences, especially in NYC and LA.

Do YOU do you? Free Subscription 4 U.

HEADLINES:

IF ALL THEY TALK ABOUT IS CRYPTO, INVEST IN YOURSELF. (“If all they talk about is themselves” is a truer observation, but that would require a more creative copywriting response.)

DO YOU UNTIL YOU FIND SOMEONE WORTH DOING. (Lowering relationships to just the act of “doing” is insulting.)

WILLIAMSBURG HAS ENOUGH BARS, WHY LOWER YOURS? (This line makes no sense; the two thoughts have no connection.)

The visuals feature cool-looking people “doing” themselves.

I am left wanting with these ads.

Brooklyn or LA.

HEADLINES:

BECAUSE WE KNOW YOU CARE ABOUT WHAT YOU PUT IN YOUR BODY. (ooh, “clever” double-meaning, as in “carbs” and “dick”.)

IF THEY’RE ONLY HOT AND YOU’RE ONLY BOTHERED, JUST MAKE YOURSELF HOT AND BOTHERED. (A common copywriting trap where the “cleverness” is overpowered by confusion, making one “bothered”.)

IN CONCLUSION: Match is trying to show that they really, really care more about YOU than their profits. If you believe this, I gotta bridge over the East River, etc.)

DISCLOSURE: I was on Match 20 years ago.