New Emotional "Chevron" Ad Ticks All The Boxes
Who says Big Oil doesn't have a Big Heart?
Parody commercials always suck. This is the rare exception. Two more decent parody spots from the past below the Chevron ad. Thanks to Chris Bodenner from The Weekly Dish for the tip.
(Before you proceed, the above plea is honest. My contract with Substack runs out soon. But I will be keeping this blog, or whatever the fuck it is, going. Thank you.)
Samsung
Samsung ads universally blow donkeys. Generic stock-like (or actual stock) shots with dead copy. This is a real Samsung ad from 2011, just with a new more accurate, funny, vulgar voiceover.
Skittles (NSFW)
Not a great parody, but you need at least three ads for a campaign. “Give me some sugar, sugar daddy”.
