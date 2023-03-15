You don’t see any senselessness in Ad Creativity anymore. The “Data” doesn’t support such stuff. But to paraphrase Howard Gossage, Nobody likes watching advertising. People like watching what entertains them, and sometimes it's an ad.

This new coffee campaign via Australia is very senseless. And very entertaining. And I’m sold.

