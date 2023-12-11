Free article. Please support my tireless, daily (seven fucking days a week) searches for all things advertising, bad and good, by buying a subscription here. $40 a year til X-Mas.

Alert, feminists: Sexism in advertising: goes both ways. There’s no insidious reason for this. It’s simple: creative laziness. This trope has been going on since the 90s. Back in 2014, I wrote about a then-emerging subset of this stupidity: The Swagger Dads, where white “dads” rapped about brands while throwing up fake gang signs. Utterly embarrassing.

Now, in 2023, there has been no let-up in the Dickhead Dad movement. Let’s go.

1. GEICO

Even revered The Martin Agency can’t resist the low-hanging creative fruit. Man, does dad make a muck of the security line. So of course he also attempts to send his marriage into the shit-hole with this coup de grâce: “She has hairspray that is over the limit”.

2. VERIZON

Next up, it’s actor Sean Hayes, who is not the “dad” (at least I hope not) in this spot, just some local idiot who—in an attempt to get a new iPhone—obnoxiously blows out a 15-year-old boy’s birthday candles. HA, LOOK AT WHAT A STUPID FUCKING MAN I AM!

3. APOLLO PHARMACY (India)

The ad Moron Male is not just an American development. Here Indian business-bozo accidentally invites his stay-at-home crying-baby-holding wife (sexism all around) into his meeting. And ho-boy, she’s angry! So, instead of, you know, talking to his wife, as couples are known to do, he unplugs everything. Good Husband, Good Boss! Ad agency: Enormous Brands.

4. VERIZON (again)

Lastly, wow, Daddy is a Dumbass here. In order in save money, he invites “Glen from work” to be their new living roommate. But Wifey and Daughter shit all over Dad’s brilliant plan with their no-fun Verizon hard sell horseshit. He then immediately kicks Glen the fuck out! He’s not just a dumbass, he’s a douchebag. Poor Glen, WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF GLEN?

5. Smuckers

UPDATE! Forgot one. It’s “Father Nature” for Smuckers. “An eight-letter word for an animal that never forgets…” Family has a pet animal. It’s Steve the - - - - - - - -. More like Father Numbskull. Ad agency: BBH, USA.

