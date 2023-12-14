More Tried And True Tips To Break Writer's Block.
Go ahead, try punching yourself in the face. Hard. It might work?
Writer’s Block is created by your brain because writing is hard and not writing is easy. And your brain doesn’t like anything hard because that makes it hurt, and your brain cares about only one thing: Its survival. Not yours. Most definitely not your stupid writing.
These tip, like all my pro tips, are for PAID SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. Until X-Mas, the yearly subscription price is reduced $10, to $40. Or you can pay $5 a month. Buy your subscription here.