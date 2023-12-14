Writer’s Block is created by your brain because writing is hard and not writing is easy. And your brain doesn’t like anything hard because that makes it hurt, and your brain cares about only one thing: Its survival. Not yours. Most definitely not your stupid writing.

be a better writer-buy a subscription.

These tip, like all my pro tips, are for PAID SUBSCRIBERS ONLY. Until X-Mas, the yearly subscription price is reduced $10, to $40. Or you can pay $5 a month. Buy your subscription here.