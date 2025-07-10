I recently killed a big-ass NYC cockroach in my apartment. I whacked it once with a boot and it, non-verbally, said “thank sir give me another”. Which I did. I have strong hands (hockey player). So, I brought heavy g-force down on the sucker. It killed it, but it was still completely physically intact, including its three “phallomeres” (phalluses). The New York Times of course has the latest on cockroach sex.

I didn’t have to preface my reviews with this intro, but, I like to go the extra yard, you ungrateful free subs.

I’ve been holding back my ranting lately. But, to quote Roger Waters, “The rusty wire that holds the cork that keeps the anger in, gives way, and suddenly it’s day again” (from “Two Suns In The Sunset” on The Final Cut, very underrated Floyd album). So, relatedly, I go “nuclear” on four ads below.

