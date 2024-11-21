(NOTE: I published a version of this article in 2023. I have edited and updated it for 2024.)

The biggest industry problem is: Creative Talent. As in, there ain’t enough, and it’s getting worse, every year. AdAge, Adweek, Creative Salon, etc. have all been bullhorning about it.

Twelve years ago, 90% of ad creative directors were men. The number in 2024? Eighty-nine (89) percent. I think, maybe, I see a problem. Believe me: it isn’t because women aren’t creative enough or tough enough.

I worked with several CW/AD partners in my career. The two best, most creative, toughest, were women (hello Sandra and Keri).

So why haven’t you, talented female CW/AD, been hired/promoted yet? The most likely reason is probably because all those male CDs prefer male creatives because they can then remain comfortably sexist and tell hilarious pussy jokes and, oh yeah, they don’t think you’re tough enough, sweetheart: tough enough for the daily grind, tough enough for the all-nighters, tough enough to take rejection, tough enough for pussy jokes.

Peggy Olson has had enough of your sexist shit, Draper.

Yes, this is still how it is, in 2024. I’ve heard it through industry gossip. I’ve seen and overheard it myself, with male CDs I freelanced for. If you don’t believe me, listen to Cindy Gallop, former chair of BBH, who continues to take on the Sisyphean task of trying to change this dynamic (from a Digiday podcast):

“The entire corporate structure was predicated on the concept of a housewife. Today, everything’s changed, but the structure, systems, and processes haven’t. Women drop out of businesses and agencies because sensible women look at the top of their industry at the closed loop of white guys talking to white guys”.

