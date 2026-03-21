Miscellaneous Crap Sunday (#20).
I believe this is THE best Miscellaneous Crap post EVER.
Like the Sunday Papers, I’m out on Saturday night at 5:45pm.
Anyway…
FAVORITE WORD OF THE DAY:
Roiling = causing disorder.
1. Columbia, Missouri.
No, but he fucked a ton of babe lady bunnies.
2. 2000
Note the horse also walking on water.
3. FRIARS
My level of humor.
4. MAD-MAXXING.
Ditto.
5. WALL STREET
Fake, I guess. But I like it. COME AT ME, BULL.
6. NEVER FORGET.
As someone who watched this exact moment in history live from the Hudson Riverfront (2nd plane), I only have one complaint: Pushing the plane tail down should have ignited it.
7. PHARMA Ads
These ads are so fucking disturbingly dystopian, Pharma advertising should be banned. Seriously.