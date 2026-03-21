It's hard posting 6X a week.

Like the Sunday Papers, I’m out on Saturday night at 5:45pm.

Anyway…

FAVORITE WORD OF THE DAY:

Roiling = causing disorder.

1. Columbia, Missouri.

No, but he fucked a ton of babe lady bunnies.

2. 2000

Note the horse also walking on water.

3. FRIARS

My level of humor.

4. MAD-MAXXING.

Ditto.

5. WALL STREET

Fake, I guess. But I like it. COME AT ME, BULL.

Seriously. $3.33 a month.

6. NEVER FORGET.

As someone who watched this exact moment in history live from the Hudson Riverfront (2nd plane), I only have one complaint: Pushing the plane tail down should have ignited it.

7. PHARMA Ads

These ads are so fucking disturbingly dystopian, Pharma advertising should be banned. Seriously.

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