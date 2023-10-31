MIDDLE FINGER ADS.
That's it. Nine ads with "fuck you" fingers in them.
I have many, MANY ad collections archived. By country. By category. By creative linchpin. By animal. Sexist ads. Racist ads. Insensible ads. Here’s one of those collections where the universally-understood Middle Finger is the key visual.
The above image was used in a “Blue” Nun wine ad. I’m kidding. But, that would make a damn good ad.
To see the nine Fuck You ads selling everything from eyewear to french fries, please buy a subscription here.