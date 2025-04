I obsessively collect ads, good, bad, in-between. I’ve been doing it since the 1980s while a student at SVA.

More recently, in the last 20+ years, I’ve obsessively collected the retarded (no offense, but it fits here) language of marketing.

Take a trip down Buzzword Lane, where I will vainly attempt to distill and discern what exactly the Hell these language manglers are trying to say.

Much research went into this article, so yes, pay me.

