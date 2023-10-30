If you are a woman, chances are you’re not also a creative director at an advertising agency. Good for you! It is one of the most useless corporate jobs ever created.

Women make up just 12% of the UK’s advertising creative directors. That number is lower in the U.S. And while creative directors are about as useful as taint hair (very few of them, at least at the bigger agencies, actually create ads), they do hold power by “directing” what advertising gets presented to clients, what work gets produced, and how women are portrayed in those ads.

Women (and Men): Buy a Subscription.

Above: The first ever ad agency meeting, according to @Adweak. Today, men just think this instead of saying it out-loud. You've come a long way, baby.

To continue reading, and see samples of today’s still tone-deaf and clueless ads for/about women, please buy your subscription here.