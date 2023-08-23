Where are the good art directors? It’s not a rhetorical fucking question. Where the fuck are they?

Please note that when I write “art directors”, I don’t mean graphic designers. I don’t meant appealing proportional layout artists. I mean conceptual Art Directors. Idea Art Directors.

I look for them, every day. I find none, almost every day.

Are y’all doing graphic design now? Website layouts? I here the pay’s better. Are the ad schools no longer teaching Idea Art Direction? Are they still pairing CWs and ADs? Looking at the Ad Product in 2023, it sure as shit doesn’t look like it.

What do I mean by Conceptual Art Direction? Take a look, eight ads:

