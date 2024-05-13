Let's Revisit a "Hardcore" Anti-Drug Campaign That Failed Miserably.
These unintentionally funny ads were a bit much.
Copyranter Two Point Zero is a reader-supported publication. To view these ads, and all of my paywalled articles, buy a subscription.
Much like “Just Say No” (thanks Nancy), this campaign also did not deter drug use. Because just like most anti-drug ads, they were written from the perspective of adults talking down to and condemning teens, and made no effort to connect with the users.
WARNING: “scary” fake images of attractive fake bad teens looking bad and doing very bad things below. Buy a subscription here to view the 10 ads.