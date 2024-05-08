Are you an ad copywriter? OK, good for you. Should you be an ad copywriter? Be honest with yourself. Well? Probably nah, yeah? It’s obvious: I look at scores of new ads every fucking day, and every fucking day, I read/listen to headlines/copy that, don’t just suck, but suck the balls of a dead NYC rat.

Not dead, just relaxing, according to source. But, those balls need sucking.

40. FUCKING. BUCKS. A. FUCKING. YEAR.

Point being: A lot of yous CWs mos def need these lessons, or you need to consider a new vocation, maybe rat czar? NYC needs a new one.

Yes, it’s yet another in-FUCKING-valuable copywriting lesson, which I give at least once a week and which I should be charging hundreds for. But for you it’s $5 a month or $40 a year. Why? Because I want to die fucking poor, I guess.