Pre-Note: This begins a series where I tour the world, presenting countries that are better at ad creativity than the Unites States (in the 21st century). Upcoming: New Zealand, the Nordic countries, etc.

Thailand, population 65,975,198 (2024 estimate), is the Land of iNsaNe advertising. (For reference, Japan is the worldwide leader in CRaZy of advertising—article to come.)

Risky? The Thai agencies start the concepting process at “risky” and then drop creativity acid (or maybe actual acid) and then start writing down ideas.

To see/view 11 of the insane-ist ads you’ve ever seen, buy a subscription here.