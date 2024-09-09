IT'S BETTER IN THAILAND.
It ain't just the Brits who kick the shit out of us Yanks in ad creativity.
Pre-Note: This begins a series where I tour the world, presenting countries that are better at ad creativity than the Unites States (in the 21st century). Upcoming: New Zealand, the Nordic countries, etc.
This is my job, not a hobby. Thus, the paywall. Because I’ve found NOBODY will pay to read my expert articles on ad creativity (and I am expert) unless forced to. Sorry.
Thailand, population 65,975,198 (2024 estimate), is the Land of iNsaNe advertising. (For reference, Japan is the worldwide leader in CRaZy of advertising—article to come.)
Risky? The Thai agencies start the concepting process at “risky” and then drop creativity acid (or maybe actual acid) and then start writing down ideas.
To see/view 11 of the insane-ist ads you’ve ever seen, buy a subscription here.