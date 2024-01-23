It popped up on Twitter a couple of weeks ago, to much protest, including by many Jewish people (do your own search). Google Lens tells me jewbelong posted this image on their Instagram last November. It has since disappeared.

They’ve been running this hideous pink billboard campaign online and in a few American cities (including Las Vegas) for a couple of years now. Some other executions below my ramblings.

My first logical reaction was: Well, there were probably more than handful of those 6 million who had at least an inkling as to where the comments were leading.

My second reaction was much like those who have criticized the ad: Shit, that’s some harsh victim blaming. Many of the 6 million murdered were in fact babies who, probably, didn’t fully comprehend said hateful comments.

So: sorry for venturing slightly into cultural politics. Who gives a shit what I think. Let’s talk creatively about this billboard.

Pink? Barbie = Good. Genocide = Bad.

A headline starting with “There were once…” sounds like you’re about to tell a fairy tale or a limerick.

Answering this headline with jewbelong.org logically leads one to think they’re going to tell me some stories about how, uh, blindly stupid? those 6 million were. They don’t.

Top: no comment. L—No shit. L—There’s chocolate hummus? R—Yeah, let’s get “Woke” in the campaign. R—Trust who? Image via.

