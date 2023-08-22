The below “words” are, mostly, not new words, just new usages foisted on the world by our huffy “digital native” overlords. Thus, us “lessors” feel obliged—no—commanded to listen to them and their new specious interpretations of the English language.

ALL ABOARD THE TRIGGER TRAIN!

The six most irksome words, below. To be further unimpeachably derided, Millennials, buy a subscription here.