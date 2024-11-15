Presented with little commentary cause It’s Friday and I’m heading up to Jacob Javitz Playground to ball with ballers 20-30 years younger than me. (They call me The White Beard or Geezer.)

1. ECUADOR

Xiomara Coronado Beauty Center. HEADLINE: “No one will look younger than you”. Angelina, after some brutal Photoshop work, or maybe a private jet trip with Brad. Below, We’ll always have Paris, even when she looks like that. Ads From 2008. Ad agency: Koenig & Partners. CW and AD on the ads, both women.

