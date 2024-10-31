I’ve been sitting here in our Washington Heights NYC apartment scrolling through all the 2024 Halloween-themed ads. Boring. Stupid. Awful. Jesus Fucking Christ young creatives, you have a layup linchpin setup. God, y’all SUCK. (Buy a sub here, and I’ll help you suck less as part of your subscription.)

Back when I first started blogging in 2005, a reader sent me this photo of his Halloween costume: The Human Dickwad. That’s over 40 penises, including both feet and his head + chin balls. This is what happens when you masturbate too much.

SNICKERS (2006)

Mr Caramone.

A simple strategy, presented with a simple headline:

It’s what you would want.

Now, turn that into a visual. GO. That’s what the creatives at TBWA\CHIAT\DAY NYC executed, perfectly. It won a 2007 Kelly Award (outstanding magazine advertising), and a Gold Lion at Cannes.

It’s, both, so fucking creepy and so fucking funny. Look at the kid’s commitment to looking like his neighbor Mr. Caramone. He must have had one of those high-tech mask generators from the Mission Impossible movies.

HERE TAKE ALL MY SNICKERS JUST GET THE FUCK OFF MY STOOP.

Here’re the other two ads from the campaign, Mr. Smith and Mrs. Whithers. But the outside the house visuals aren’t as creepy as the first ad. The three Whithers girls are funny.

